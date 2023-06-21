Volkswagen plans audit of Xinjiang plant after human rights complaint

Volkswagen is planning an external audit of its factory in Xinjiang after a group filed a human rights compliant with regulators in relation to its operations in the Chinese state.

Oliver Blume, Volkswagen’s chief executive, said on Wednesday that the German car manufacturer would commission the audit “as soon as possible,” according to a report in the Financial Times.

“Our aim is to be as quick as possible, and show that everything is right over there,” he said.

Volkswagen had been in talks with its partner company SAIC, who operate the Xinjiang plant, about whether to begin an independent audit.

On Tuesday, Berlin-based NGO, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, filed a complaint with regulators in Germany accusing Volkswagen, along with BMW and Mercedes, of using forced labour in their Chinese supply chains.

In May, an annual meeting of Volkswagen shareholders in Berlin was crashed by protestors who were angry at the firms decision to operate in Xinjiang.

Volkswagens’ China boss Ralf Brandstaetter said at the time “we do not see any evidence of human rights abuses at the plant.”

The Chinese market is of critical importance to Volkswagen, who are currently competing with BYD and Tesla’s dominance in the country’s electric car market.

Volkswagen did not respond to a City A.M. request for comment.