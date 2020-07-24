Vodafone targets 2021 IPO for European towers unit

Vodafone today confirmed it would target an early 2021 initial public offering (IPO) for its European telecoms towers business.

The spin-off will see the division renamed Vantage Towers after Vodafone signalled its intention to separate the unit to maximise shareholder value.

Vodafone said it will seek a prime listing in Frankfurt for its European mast business after merging it with Greek company Wind Hellas’ tower assets, a deal announced today.

The deal could include Vodafone’s 50 per cent stake in Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure (CTIL) portfolio of 14,300 towers. Vodafone’s 50 per cent share amounts to between €50m (£45.5m) and €70m.

“Today’s launch of Vantage Towers marks significant progress of the strategy I established when I became Vodafone CEO, specifically relating to the key pillar of improving asset utilisation,” Vodafone CEO Nick Read said.

“Vantage Towers will also unlock further value for shareholders, notably through the IPO targeted for early 2021. As Europe’s leading mobile and fixed services provider, we have now created Europe’s leading tower infrastructure company, which will play a central role in enabling Europe’s sustainable and inclusive digital society.”

Vivek Badrinath, Vantage Towers’ new chief executive, added: “We have a strong platform to capture growth opportunities in connectivity across Europe, leveraging our long-term arrangements with leading operators. Today I am also pleased to announce the merger of Vodafone’s and Wind Hellas’ towers businesses in Greece, which creates the leading tower infrastructure company in Greece.”

Vodafone made the announcement as it released its first quarter results this morning.

The telecoms firm saw revenue dip 1.4 per cent to €10.5bn over the three months to 30 June, down from €10.7bn in the same period last year.

Vodafone said coronavirus lockdowns around the world had dented its service revenue, due to lower revenue from roaming charges and project delays.

The company also said lower prepaid Sim sales to tourists and migrant workers dented revenue, after Vodafone saw roaming and visitor revenue in Europe plunge 70 per cent over the quarter.

The group’s UK revenue slipped 1.9 per cent year-on-year, from €1.57bn to €1.46bn, while revenue in other countries such as Italy and Spain took a larger hit, decreased 6.5 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively.

The group’s organic service revenue growth in Germany remained flat year-on-year, which Vodafone said reflected a “resilient revenue mix”.

Vodafone said it was on track to deliver at least a €0.4bn net operating expense reduction in Europe for the full year.

Its adjusted earnings before tax outlook remained unchanged, which the group expecting “flat to slightly down” results for the year.

Vodafone reiterated its full year guidance of €5bn of free cash flow.

