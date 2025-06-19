Vodafone picks Microsoft exec for £2m finance chief role

Vodafone Group has announced the appointment of Microsoft’s Pilar López as its new chief financial officer.

Microsoft exec Pilar López is to join Vodafone as its new chief financial officer, the telco giant said on Thursday.

López replaces Luka Mucic, the company’s shortest-serving CFO, who is leaving in November for a position as chief executive of the real estate developer Vonovia.

She held several positions at Microsoft including as its Western Europe operations chief, and was instrumental in leading the tech giant’s recent partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group.

López began her career at JP Morgan and eventually joined Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecoms operator, where she spent 16 years in a range of senior positions including as CFO of its European business.

She will take up the role on 1 October 2025, before a formal appointment in December.

“I am delighted that Pilar will be joining Vodafone in October,” Vodafone chief executive Margherita Della Valle said.

“She has deep-rooted knowledge of both the telecoms and technology sectors, across a range of international leadership positions.

Della Valle added: “Following a significant period of change at Vodafone, Pilar is joining us as we continue to drive operational excellence across the group.”

New Vodafone CFO to take home up to £2m

López said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Vodafone at such an important time in the Group’s transformation. I am excited to work with Margherita and the team as Vodafone continues to improve the service to its customers, further simplify operations across the group, and deliver sustainable growth in free cash flow.”

The former Microsoft executive will take home a base salary of £725,000 in the job, with the possibility of a 200 per cent bonus.

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Vodafone Group Chair said: “Following an extensive and rigorous international search, I am very pleased to welcome Pilar to Vodafone and our Board.

“She brings strong experience from the finance, telecoms and technology sectors across Europe, and is an excellent addition to our team.”