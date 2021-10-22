Vodafone makes first steps in digital health care space

Vodafone launches their very first Centre for Health with Deloitte, which brings together ‘connected health solutions and health care consulting.’

Vodafone data shows that even before the pandemic, European countries were facing increased demand for healthcare and struggling to keep up.

An Vodafone institute survey revealed that 92% of European citizens think that the health sector needs urgent support through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. Vodafone and Deloitte see technology as an essential part of this recovery.

The virtual centre hopes to give users across Europe access to healthcare and a better patient experience.

Speaking to City A.M., Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business, said: “In the UK, we have been trialling the use of 5G to enable virtual reality training for student nurses and remote participation in surgical procedures for cancer specialists. We’re hopeful that we can do much more to support the NHS in the coming years.”

Kumar believes that crisis leads to innovation, and said: “We now have a unique opportunity to build on this [innovation], to improve the quality of care received by patients. 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), in particular, will play an important part.”

The initiative aims to give healthcare professionals the tools to find better ways of working, and accelerate the adoption of connected healthcare.