Vodafone CFO quits to become shortest serving in FTSE 100 giant’s history

Luka Mucic

The chief financial officer of Vodafone is to quit the FTSE 100 company just over 18 months after taking the job.

Luka Mucic, who joined the telco’s board in September 2023, said he plans to leave “no later than” the spring of 2026, a move that would make him the firm’s shortest-serving CFO in its history.

Mucic, who had been paid a salary of £760,000, said he made the move to become the new CEO of Vonovia, a German property company and a constituent of the DAX 40 index.

Vodafone shares fell around two per cent in early trading following the announcement.

Vodafone’s shortest-serving CFO

The London-listed company has historically benefitted from long-serving finance chiefs.

Ken Hydon served as Vodafone’s CFO for two decades from 1985 to 2005, during which time the company was transformed from a small telecoms business into one of the largest in the world.

Hydon was succeeded by Andy Halford, who held the role for nine years.

Vodafone’s current CEO, Magherita Della Valle, previously spent nearly five years in the CFO role, prior to which she served as deputy CFO under Nick Read.

Della Valle said: “I would like to thank Luka for his commitment to Vodafone during this first stage of our transformation.

“During his time with us he has played a key part in resetting our capital allocation priorities and enhancing our focus on operational excellence.”

Mucic added: “Whilst I look forward to the next step in my career back in my native Germany, it has been rewarding to help shape the transformation and I have the utmost confidence of Vodafone’s future success.”

Mucic began his career at German software company SAP in 1996 and has held a series of management positions within its global finance and administration division, eventually rising to become group CFO, a role he held until joining Vodafone in 2023.