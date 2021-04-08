Virgin Voyages to launch in UK for vaccinated passengers

Virgin Voyages has today announced that it will finally launch its long-delayed debut cruises this summer – but only for fully vaccinated passengers.

The firm, which only caters to adult passengers, will offer six trips in UK waters, starting from Portsmouth, from August.

Passengers aboard the Scarlet Lady can opt for either a three or four-night itinerary, with no ports-of-call along the way.

The company said that it would only take passengers who had been vaccinated against Covid-19. In addition, there will be capacity restrictions.

The debut sailings come a year after Virgin Voyages was due to launch, but plans had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson said: “Virgin Voyages has been looking forward to sailing, and we’re so excited to announce our plans to sail from the UK.

“Our team has curated such a fantastic experience for our Sailors and know this is a holiday they will love.”

The firm is planning on returning to its base in Miami after the initial cruises, but the industry’s future in the US is still uncertain.

Virgin joins a number of other cruise firms on insisting its passengers need to be vaccinated, including P&O and Saga.

The announcement comes after the UK government this week appeared to back away from suggestions that people would need to vaccination certification to access public facilities like pubs and restaurants.

Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said that though there would be no such restrictions when hospitality reopens next week, such a system could not be ruled out later in the year.

Vaccine passports are however expected to be required for international travel.