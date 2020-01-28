Virgin Money sees solid trading in ‘difficult market’

The UK’s sixth-largest lender Virgin Money has said its performance in the final three months of the year was “on track” in “a difficult market”, as it confirmed that the worst is over in terms of insurance payouts.

In a trading update, Virgin Money said customer deposits had grown 1.6 per cent quarter on quarter in the three months to the end of December.

Virgin – formerly known as CYBG – said mortgages slipped 0.8 per cent quarter on quarter. Nonetheless, it said this was “as expected” in the “seasonally competitive period”.

The lender also said that complains relating to the misselling of payment protection insurance (PPI) were “trending in line with out assumptions”. Virgin Money said it “assesses its remaining provision as sufficient to complete the programme”.

Chief executive David Duffy said: “The group continues to perform well. In a difficult market, our own performance has remained on track and we continue to make strong progress on our ambition to disrupt the status quo.”

He said the rebrand from CYBG to Virgin Money UK was on track: “We are also progressing at pace with our plans to launch new and exciting Virgin Money products for personal and business customers throughout 2020.”

More to follow.