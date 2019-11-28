Virgin Money cancels dividend as £385m PPI costs push it into loss

Virgin Money swung to a £194m loss and suspended its dividend in its latest full-year results, blaming payment protection insurance (PPI) charges and the costs of its £1.7bn merger with Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank Group (CYBG).



The figures

The bank fell to a £194m loss before tax after paying out £385m to settle its part in the long-running PPI scandal.



It also paid £189m in costs for the May acquisition, which saw CYBG banks rebranded as Virgin Money.



Underlying profit also fell seven per cent year on year to £539m for the 12 months to the end of September.



Investors booked a basic loss per share of 17.9p, narrowed slightly from 19.7p this time last year.

It also cancelled its dividend in light of the extra PPI costs.

What Virgin Money said

CEO David Duffy said:



In the first year of our newly combined business, we have delivered a good operating performance in challenging conditions and made great progress on the integration and rebrand to Virgin Money. Our statutory result was significantly affected by additional PPI provisions, driven by the unprecedented surge in PPI information requests in August, along with anticipated Virgin Money acquisition-related costs. Our customer divisions have performed well – we have delivered a further c.£2bn in net lending to support UK SMEs and consumers, attracted c.£3bn in customer deposits, and made marked improvements to our customer experience. We achieved all the required approvals in 2019 to enable us to operate as one bank, with one brand, and are ready to deliver our strategy to disrupt the status quo with brilliant customer service and unique Virgin Money products. In December we are launching Virgin Money’s first digital personal current account and three new Virgin Money concept stores. A unique loyalty and rewards programme for customers featuring a number of Virgin Group companies will follow in 2020, along with the launch of our brand new Virgin Money business account.



More to follow.