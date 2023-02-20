Virgin Media O2 mulls £100m takeover bid for alternative network provider Trooli

The tie-up between Virgin Media and O2 is the largest UK telecoms deal ever (Image: Mikael Buck/Virgin Media O2)

Virgin Media O2 is reportedly eyeing a takeover of Trooli, a Kent-based alternative broadband network provider.

Virgin Media O2 is among a “substantial number” of parties exploring offers for Trooli as part of a formal bidding process, Sky News reported.

Telecom industry sources told Sky News that the offer was likely to be worth over £100m.

It has been reported that Trooli, which provides broadband to rural areas, is exploring a sale due to a growing pressure placed on alternative network providers, which have been hit with supply chain issues and rising costs.

The sale process is being handled by financial services firm Lazard, Sky News reported.

Virgin Media O2 declined to comment on the report.