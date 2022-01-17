Virgin Galactic chair: I don’t care about what’s happening to the Uyghurs

The chairman of Virgin Galactic has told a podcast audience that “nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghur Muslims.”

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya told the All-In Podcast amidst a discussion of human rights that “of all the things that I care about, (it) is below my line.”

The Uyghur Muslims are an ethnic group in the Xinjiang region of China who most international observers agree are the subject of forced labour and serious repression, with both the US government and a host of British MPs labelling Beijing’s actions “genocide.”

Palihapitiya goes on to describe basic human rights as “a luxury belief” and says he won’t be concerned until America has “taken care” of domestic issues.

Palihapitiya went on to say that “I’m not even sure that China is a dictatorship the way you want to call it that” in a discussion with his podcast co-host Jason Calacanis.

Palihapitiya’s comments will also raise eyebrows due to his part-ownership of American professional basketball team the Golden State Warriors.

The National Basketball Association, the professional basketball league, has been under scrutiny in recent years for its attitude to China, including reports that league leadership applied pressure on the Houston Rockets general manager to delete a tweet about the treatment of protestors in Hong Kong.

NBA player Enes Kanter said “when genocides happen, it is people like this that let it happen.”

Virgin Galactic have been contacted for comment.