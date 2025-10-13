Virgin Atlantic CEO in the departure lounge as successor named

Shai Weiss has been the CEO of Virgin Atlantic since 2019.

The chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, which was founded by Sir Richard Branson, is to step down as his successor was named.

Shai Weiss is to leave his position at Virgin Atlantic after seven years at the end of 2025. He will be succeeded by Corneel Koster.

Koster re-joined Virgin Atlantic in 2019 as a board member and chief customer officer.

His role has since expanded to chief customer and operating officer in 2020.

Koster has previously held senior operational and commercial roles at Delta Air Lines, Aeroméxico and KLM.

Weiss has been the chief executive of Virgin Atlantic since 2019, having first joined the airline as chief financial officer in 2014. He has also served as chief commercial officer.

Sir Richard Branson praises departing CEO

Sir Richard Branson said: “Shai has done an outstanding job over the past seven years. I’m grateful for his vision, passion and commitment to creating brilliant experiences that have made the airline stronger and raised the bar across the industry.

“I’m delighted to welcome Corneel as CEO. He embodies the Virgin spirit – bold, curious and ready to shake up the status quo. We look forward to this exciting new chapter.”

Peter Norris, chair of Virgin Atlantic, added: “In the last seven years, faced with exceptional headwinds, Shai has done a remarkable job steering the airline through the pandemic and its aftermath.

“While we’re sad he’s decided to stand down, he has done an excellent job leading from the front in service of our people, customers and the communities in which we operate, setting Virgin Atlantic on a clear path towards future success.

“We are delighted that Corneel will be picking up the baton, having been such an integral part of the leadership team.

“As a true customer champion, he understands what sets Virgin Atlantic apart as we continue to challenge the status quo in the years ahead.

“We thank Shai for his contribution and leadership, and we wish Corneel and the team every success in this next exciting phase.”

The announced of the departure of Weiss comes after Virgin Atlantic posted a pre-tax profit of £20m for 2024 – its first profit since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boss to leave after Virgin Atlantic’s record year

Its revenue also rose by £183m to £3.3bn, a new record.

Weiss said: “I want to congratulate Corneel on his appointment, which is so well deserved. I can think of no one better to take over as he knows what it takes to drive Virgin Atlantic to the next level and he’ll continue to innovate for our people and our guests, making them smile every step of the way.

“I leave Virgin Atlantic full of pride, knowing I have played a part in its bright red history.

“Together, we’ve transformed through the pandemic and emerged faster, better and stronger than ever.

“We are now well on our way to achieving our mission of becoming the most loved travel company, having laid the foundations for a world of exciting opportunities as a premium flag carrier.”

Koster added: “I’ve long held a very special place in my heart for Virgin Atlantic, so it’s an incredible privilege to take up the role of CEO.

“We’ve always done everything in our power to give our customers and our people the best experience in the skies, delivered with a smile and the special challenger spirit that Richard instilled in us from day one. I’m determined we carry that spirit forward.

“I’d like to thank the Virgin Atlantic board for their trust and confidence and to thank Shai for his leadership and his friendship.

“I’m proud to lead our talented teams into our next chapter. We will deliver value for our customers, people, shareholders and the communities we serve, while ensuring that Virgin Atlantic remains the airline that dares to do things differently.”