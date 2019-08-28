Former business secretary Vince Cable to step down as MP

Former Liberal Democrat leader and business secretary Vince Cable will step down as an MP at the next election.

Cable, who has represented Twickenham since 1997, led his party for two years on a platform that prioritised fighting Brexit, until stepping down in May to make room for East Dunbartonshire Jo Swinson.

The 76-year-old served in government during the coalition years, although lost his seat in the bruising 2015 election. He regained it in the snap election two years later.

A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: “Vince has enjoyed a fantastic parliamentary career in the Liberal Democrats and representing the people of Twickenham.

“He will continue to serve as the MP until the next election, whenever that may be.”

His seat is now hot property for some of the recent converts to the Lib Dem fold, with former Labour MP for Streatham Chuka Umunna seen as a frontrunner to succeed Cable in the heavily Remain constituency.

However Totnes MP and former Tory Sarah Wollaston, who recently jumped ship, is also thought to be a possible contender as she is particularly at risk of losing her seat in a future election.