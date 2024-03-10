Villa thrashed as Spurs close gap in Premier League top four race

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: Timo Werner of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring their 4th goal with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Pedro Porro during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on March 10, 2024 in Birmingham, England.(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Spurs have taken control of the top four race after smashing Aston Villa 4-0 away from home.

They have narrowed the gap to Villa to two points, but they can move ahead should they win their game in hand.

The scoreline was significant to both managers, as it became Ange Postecoglou’s biggest win as Tottenham manager and Unai Emery’s heaviest home loss at Villa. Spurs have scored in each of their Premier League games this season.

But Aston Villa’s capitulation only came in the second half after James Maddison finished off a string of passes to open the scoring in the 50th minute.

Hesitation on the ball from Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa minutes later led to a stray pass, which was capitalised by Spurs as Brennan Johnson doubled their lead.

Tensions flared when Villa captain John McGinn received a red card for taking out Destiny Udogie with a swiping challenge.

The exposed and vulnerable Villa side failed to recover from their woes as Son Heung-min and Timo Werner put their names on the scoresheet with goals in stoppage time.

Son’s goal means he is now joint fifth in Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorers. He also has the third highest number of assists for the club in the Premier League era.

Although Spurs have a game in hand, consecutive games against Newcastle, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool later in their Premier League run-in may bring some difficulty.

Aston Villa, who had more shots than Tottenham, will play the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie against Ajax on Thursday. They have a strong chance of progressing to the quarter finals after a goalless draw away from home in the first leg last Thursday.