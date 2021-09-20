Video games company Keywords Studio appoints new CEO

The video games company has named Bertrand Bodson as its new chief executive officer, after Andrew Day forwarded his retirement plans.

Bodson, who will be appointed as CEO in December, is currently the chief digital officer at healthcare provider Novartis. Prior to joining Novartis in 2018, Bodson acted as the chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s Argos.

Keywords Studio chairman, Ross Graham, said the London-listed company was excited to have Bodson “to lead Keywords through the next phase of its development in the video games” as it aims “to grow across multiple territories”.