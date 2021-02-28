Video game firm Catalis mulls London IPO

The parent company of video game publisher Catalis is eyeing a public listing just over a year after being bought by a private equity firm.

The firm is reportedly set to capitalise on the boom in video games amid the pandemic and join a host of young tech companies on the stock exchange.

The company joins a wave of companies mulling a float amid the economic recovery. Food delivery firm Deliveroo is reportedly set to float at the beginning of next month. It is due to be one of London’s largest IPOs this year and has already been hailed as major victory for the City.

Catalis follows the US developer TinyBuild which is set to float in London later next month.

Buyout specialists NorthEdge snapped Catalis up in October 2019, valuign the firm at £90m and the Sunday Telegraph reported a float would represent a “substantial premium”.

It reported Catalis had begun sounding out bankers about a possible deal before the end of the year.

Catalis’s accounts are reportedly expected to show revenues increasing to £60m in 2020, up from £43m, with adjusted earnings of £15m.