Vertical Aerospace: Flying e-taxi firm makes history with cross-country flight

Vertical Aerospace’s prototype soared over the Cotswolds last week, before landing like a conventional aircraft at a nearby airport.

A Bristol-based firm pioneering the development of flying electric taxis has made European aviation history after successfully piloting a flight across the UK countryside.

Vertical Aerospace’s VX4 prototype performed its first “wingborne” flight last week, soaring over the Cotswolds before landing like a conventional aircraft at a nearby airport.

It marks a significant milestone on the company’s road to commercial deployment of so-called eVTOLs, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The technology is seen as one part of the journey to sustainable air travel and Vertical claims its VX4 model will be able to take passengers from Battersea to Heathrow in just 12 minutes.

It is aiming to begin first-use flights in 2028, carrying four passengers up to 100 miles.

“This is a fantastic milestone for Vertical and for the UK’s world-class aerospace sector,” Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, said.

“Breakthroughs like this show how government and business can work together to keep the UK at the cutting edge of innovation.”

The UK’s aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Aurthority (CAA), gave the green light to the flight after reviewing thousands of pages of safety documentation.

Vertical Aerospace reaches another milestone

Vertical had previously carried out a successful piloted hover flight of one of its aircraft back in January.

Stuart Simpson, chief executive of Vertical Aerospace, said: “Achieving piloted wingborne flight in open airspace under the oversight of the UK CAA is an important moment in our certification journey.

“Operating under the UK’s rigorous regulatory framework means we share the burden of safety with our regulator – every step must be approved, and that’s by design. It amounts to a mini certification of our prototype and gives us a clearer, faster path to type certification.”

Simon Davies, the chief test pilot for the flight, said the firm’s performance predictions had been “absolutely spot on, and the aircraft took off as a natural extension of all the ground tests and preparation we’ve done.”

“There are aircraft which are safe and capable but not always enjoyable to fly. The VX4 was not only safe but was an absolute pleasure.”

A UK Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said: “Aviation is going through of one of the biggest changes to how people fly and transport goods.

“That’s why we are playing our part as the regulator, by working with innovators such as Vertical to support the testing of brand new forms of aviation and ensure their developments progress in a safe, secure and sustainable way.”