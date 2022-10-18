Verdict on Liz Truss in world media outright brutal as PM turns into global laughing stock

Liz Truss making headlines around the world for all the wrong reasons

Developments in the UK have been closely followed by media across Europe and the rest of the world, and the verdict from most outlets is outright brutal.

The Colombian newspaper El Colombiano, carrying a story with the headline “Liz Truss the Brief”, wrote that “Liz Truss, who’s been the British PM for barely six weeks, has managed to drag her party and her country into a debacle the depth of which the country has never before sunk to. And less so at such speed.”

“Clinging to her ideology, far removed from the reality facing the country, Truss exemplifies to perfection what it means to go against common sense when steering the politics of a country.” EL Colombiano

Over in China, the country’s state media also rounded up on Truss.

“The outside world does not seem optimistic about the turnaround of the Truss government,” state-run news agency China News Service wrote.

China’s Global Times, meanwhile, said Truss’s position remained unstable because of “continued negative reviews”.

Interestingly, a range of outlets across China, including Shenniao Zhixun, pointed out that the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has a Chinese wife and “a good attitude towards China.”

In India, the hugely popular newspaper The Hindu wrote that Britain is gradually turning itself into a “cautionary tale” with regards to “bad politics.

The paper said that Truss was “once seen as a new hope for breathing life back” into the UK Conservative Party.

But now she may have added the “label of ‘incompetence’ to the Tory governance image”, The Hindu added.

Russian media, meanwhile, are convinced she will be forced out of No 10 soon.

“Embarrassment for Liz”, said the state-owned daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Monday.

“Yet another political crisis is looming over Britain: the newly minted prime minister, Liz Truss, may be forced out of her Downing Street residence already in the coming days and weeks.” Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta paper

“The Tory leader’s unpopularity in party circles and in British society has long been known, but now the [prime] minister has come close to the end of her scandalous career.”

Finally, closer to home, Ireland the Irish Independent said Truss managed to buy herself some time to sack her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and appoint Hunt to the job.

However,. “once we start writing about a prime minister ‘buying some time’, or ‘seeing off the immediate danger’, they are nearing the end of their time,” the paper concluded.