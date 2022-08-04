Vast majority of UK businesses struggle to get staff back into the office as workers demand flexibility

Three in five UK business leaders are struggling to get employees back in the office, with younger workers in particular seeking flexibility and better workspaces.

In fact, two-fifths seeking a new workspace to reflect their changing office needs, according to new research shared exclusively with City A.M. this morning.

infinitSpace found that more than a third of employees are considering moving jobs to somewhere with more flexible working practices, either in terms of when or where they work, and 31 per cent are looking for a more engaging workspace.

Such numbers skyrocket among the those aged 18-34 to 53 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively.

Read more Online searches for shared workspaces more than double as more Brits move towards hybrid working

Of those actively looking, more are seeking a flexible workspace and 44 per cent are downsizing, with 45 per cent saying it is difficult to find a space that meets their needs.

“The pandemic has fundamentally reset what people want and need from a workspace and, as the research clearly showed, it has also emboldened employees to seek greater flexibility,” explained Wybo Wijnbergen, CEO of infinitSpace , this morning.

“More than ever, employees have the power to shape their working week around the realities of everyday life.” Wybo Wijnbergen

“The importance of this is reflected by the staggering number of employees considering moving jobs for a working policy or workspace that better suits them,” Wijnbergen added.

“Positively, business leaders are showing an astute awareness of this, with decision-makers recognising that both flexible workspace and hybrid working policies are essential to retaining and attracting staff,” he continued.

“The evolution of work is largely being set by employees and employers in tandem. Those who fail to meet the flexible and dynamic demands of today are going to find it very difficult to attract and retain the best talent. Evidently, though, the office landscape also needs to evolve, and fast, with demand for flexible workspace outstripping demand in many places,” Wijnbergen concluded.