Vaccine minister: 'We have a right to cancel' the 140m Valneva jabs order

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that the government had “a right” to quash its Covid-19 vaccine deal with French pharmaceutical firm Valneva.

News of the government cancelling the €1.65bn deal, over an alleged breach of its obligations, sent Valneva’s shares drastically southbound yesterday by as much as 45 per cent.

“There are commercial sensitivities around this but we have a right to cancel the Valneva vaccine and that’s what we’ve informed the company we would do,” Zahawi said.

The government initially ordered 100m doses of the French-Austrian firm’s vaccine, but upped it order by 40m in February.

Valneva has ”strenuously” denied the allegations, adding that it will continue its development plan for its VLA2001 Covid-19 vaccine – despite the termination of the contract.

The firm’s vaccine has not yet been approved for distribution by regulators, after beginning trials in December last year.

However, Valneva expects initial UK approval to be sometime later this year.