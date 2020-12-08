‘V-Day’: First Brits set to receive coronavirus jab

The first people in the UK are expected to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine later today.

The UK is the first country in the world to start a national vaccination programme against coronavirus with the rollout of the Pfizer/Biontech jab.

Fifty hospitals will administer the vaccine from this morning after medicine regulators approved the jab last week. From next week the vaccination programme will be rolled out to local communities and GP surgeries will set up special clinics.

The first batch of 800,000 doses have been delivered from Belgium and care home staff and those over 80 are first in line.

“We will look back on today, V-Day, as a key moment in our fight back against this terrible disease and I am proud our health services across the United Kingdom are about to embark on our largest ever vaccination programme.”

The government has bought 40m doses of the vaccine in total, enough to inoculate 20m people. The Pfizer jab requires two doses given 21 days apart.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sounded a word of caution: “As the programme ramps up in the weeks and months ahead, it is as important as ever to keep to the Covid Winter Plan – following the rules in your area and remember the basic of hands, face and space.”

Ministers have warned that restrictions could be in place until Easter.