US to investigate fresh Havana syndrome cases at embassy in Berlin

The US has launched an investigation after several employees at its embassy in Berlin began experiencing symptoms similar to that of the mysterious “Havana syndrome”.

An increasing number of US diplomats and CIA spies have been struck by Havana syndrome, which has been theorised to be a result of microwave pulse weapons.

Two US officials said that the Berlin-based staff members had reported symptoms in recent weeks, which including nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue and insomnia.

Some of those who were hit by the symptoms were unable to work due and have been sent home. Other US officials in China, Russia and Austria have also reported having the same symptoms.

Havana syndrome, named after the Cuban capital where it was first documented in 2016, is yet to be completely understood.

Some scientists believe it could result from a “directed-energy attack” by a foreign actor.

A bipartisan group of senators pushed for Biden’s administration to improve investigations and response to mysterious brain injuries in March.

Last month, the New Yorker reported that Vienna is the “new hot spot” for Havana syndrome – with more than 24 cases registered in the Austrian capital, it is the second most-affected city after Havana.