US stocks tumble as coronavirus fears intensify

US stocks have fallen sharply at the open after US President Donald Trump’s advisers warned hundreds of thousands of Americans could die from coronavirus.



The Dow Jones industrial average slid 3.6 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 3.6 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 2.5 per cent.



White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx yesterday said hundreds of thousands would die even if Americans followed strict coronavirus restrictions.



US officials think as many as 240,000 Americans could lose their lives. President Trump said the next two weeks would be “very, very painful”.



Investors nervously await survey data, due out today, that will show how badly the manufacturing sector was hit by Covid-19 in March.



More to follow.