US stocks fall as coronavirus ravages labour market

US stocks have fallen after the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits surged to a record high of 6.6m as coronavirus ravages the economy.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3 per cent, the Dow Jones dropped 0.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.4 per cent.

Read more: Coronavirus: US jobless claims soar to new record of 6.6m

Wall Street initially rose, however, in a surprise start to the day’s trading. Counterintuitive gains have occurred in recent weeks as investors hope for more stimulus.

But pessimism soon took hold and global investors exited shares. This continued yesterday’s downwards trend.

John Forsythe, chief global portfolio strategist at Boston’s Brightsphere Investment Group, said there was still a lot of confusion in the markets and the economy.

Analysts had predicted 3.5m jobless claims for the week ending 28 March. The real figure was almost double that, however, and by far the highest on record.

“Today’s jobless claims report is troubling not just because it was record-breaking but also because it easily exceeded pessimistic consensus estimates,” Forsythe said.

“US businesses and investors are still struggling to discern the basic contours of the economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic.”

Economic recovery could be slow

European markets also dropped. The UK’s FTSE 100 was 0.8 per cent lower in afternoon trading and the pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5 per cent. Germany’s Dax was one per cent lower.

The dollar strengthened as investors sold equities. The dollar index – which measures demand for the greenback – rose 0.4 per cent.

Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, said she thought things are going to get worse for the global economy and investors.

Read more: Coronavirus: Carnival shares sink as cruise operator raises equity

“Not only was the [US jobless claims] number worse than expected, but with lockdowns becoming stricter and being extended, we should anticipate further surges in jobless claims over the coming weeks.”

“Productive capacity is being eroded, so when self-isolation measures are eventually lifted, economic activity will take that much longer to get back on its feet.”