US stock trading halted amid coronavirus crash

US stock markets have plummeted shortly after Wall Street opened, causing trading to be paused by a so-called circuit breaker, despite the US Federal Reserve again slashing interest rates.

The S&P 500 plunged 8.1 per cent at the open, further than the seven per cent fall needed to trigger a 15 minute pause in trading designed to prevent the market collapsing.

The Dow Jones industrial average crashed 9.7 per cent, while the Nasdaq fell 6.1 per cent.

The falls came despite the Fed last night unveiling its most drastic package of stimulus measures since the financial crisis.

It slashed interest rates by 100 basis points (one percentage point) to a range of zero to 0.25 per cent, and relaunched its money-printing programme with a pledge to buy $700bn (£570bn) of bonds.

However, investors have shrugged at the measures and kept on selling equities.

“It is too early to tell if the Fed’s actions will do anything to help the industries that may be in need,” said Rob Mangrelli, director at risk manager Chatham Financial.

“Markets will look for further policy responses from other central banks and fiscal stimulus packages from governments globally, but at this point what comes next is really anyone’s guess.”

Markets continue to fall as investors scramble to price the economic impact of coronavirus. It has now infected almost 170,000 people around the world and killed more than 6,500. Governments are turning to draconian measures to try to prevent the spread.

“Businesses are shutting doors globally and households are moving into quarantine,” said Bank of America economists. “We are already forecasting negative GDP [US] growth in the second quarter but the risk is that it proves to be a much deeper and more prolonged contraction in economic activity.”