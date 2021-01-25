US Senate confirms Janet Yellen as the first female Treasury Secretary

Former chair of the US Federal Reserve Janet Yellen has been confirmed as the first female Treasury Secretary.

Yellen was just confirmed by the US Senate to serve in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.

Yellen was confirmed with 84 votes to 15 against.

Last week, Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that her main focus upon appointment will be to help Americans navigate the final months of the Covid-19 crisis.

Her task will also be to rebuild the country’s economy “so that it creates more prosperity for more people and ensures that American workers can compete in an increasingly competitive global economy.”

Yellen said spending on public health and widespread vaccinations were the first priorities, followed by tackling unemployment and food stamp benefits.

