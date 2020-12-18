US nuclear networks accessed in sustained and ‘significant’ cyber-attack

The US Energy Department, which manages the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile, believe hackers gained access to its networks as part of a massive cyber campaign against the US government.

Last night officials warned of a “grave risk” posed to the United States in the form of a sustained cyber-attack, which has affected government agencies and the private sector.

In a statement the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said it had become aware of a sophisticated cyber-attack that began in March 2020.

According to Politico, the government’s nuclear department has been affected by the hack, though an energy department spokesperson said an ongoing investigation into the hack found that the perpetrators did not get into critical defence systems.

Other departments known to have been affected include the state department, defence, homeland security, treasury and commerce.

The CISA said the actor behind the threat “demonstrated patience, operational security, and complex tradecraft in these intrusions.”

CISA did not identify who was behind the attack, but it has been widely reported that many suspect the Russian government is responsible, which, according to the BBC, has denied the claims.

The CISA is now working with the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to combat the threat.

President-Elect Joe Biden said the far-reaching cybersecurity breach against the U.S. government was a matter of “great concern” and vowed swift action in response once he takes office next month.

Biden said his team will make the breach a top priority and would impose “substantial costs” on parties responsible for such cyberattacks.