US mortgage applications hit highest level since 2009

Mortgage applications by Americans have hit their highest level since 2009, as people rush to take advantage of rates hovering near record lows.

Applications for a home loan in the US have surged over the past nine weeks since cratering in early April, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

The MBA’s purchasing index rose 3.5 per cent in the week ending 12 June, hitting its highest level since January 2009.

“The housing market continues to experience the release of unrealised pent-up demand from earlier this spring, as well as a gradual improvement in consumer confidence,” said the MBA’s Joel Kan.

While the housing market initially froze as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the US and battered the world’s largest economy, demand for mortgages has held up better than expected.

Low inventory has helped prop up prices in some markets, the MBA said, while many Americans stuck at home are looking to upgrade their homes or even move away from cities.

While the number of mortgage applications has risen substantially, credit standards have also tightened during the pandemic, meaning that some of the applications for home loans will not be approved.

The MBA said its measure of Americans refinancing their homes rose 10 per cent in the seven days to 12 June, gaining for the second week in a row.