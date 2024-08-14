US inflation dips to three-year low

US inflation fell to a three-year low of 2.9 per cent in July.

US inflation reached its lowest since March 2021 in July, coming in at just 2.9 per cent and further strengthening the case for an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Analysts had expected US inflation in July to come in at three per cent, unchanged from where it had fallen to in June.

While this is still above the Fed’s two per cent target, it represents a significant fall from the highs of 9.1 per cent just two years earlier.

Core inflation, or inflation without volatile components like food and energy, reached 3.2 per cent, its lowest level since April 2021 and where analysts had expected.

Price pressures came mainly from the cost of shelter, which rose 0.4 per cent between June and July and 5.1 per cent over the last year. The price of rent rose even faster, increasing 0.5 per cent over the month.

The increase in shelter prices now accounts for over 70 per cent of the price increases for core inflation and has been a persistent problem for the Fed to bring down.

Meanwhile, the price of energy and gasoline were both unchanged between June and July, with the former having increased 1.1 per cent over the last year.

“The July US CPI report further helps to cement a September Fed cut, though after July’s softer-than-expected jobs data, it is the labour market, not inflation, that is likely to determine both the magnitude of such a move, as well as the scale, and speed, of further steps towards normalising policy,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

Markets are currently evenly split as to whether the Fed will cut interest rates at their September meeting by 0.25 per cent or 0.5 per cent, according to data from CME Group.

“A September cut had already been strongly hinted at by Chair Powell in the July press conference and became an effective certainty after the July jobs report,” explained Brown.

By the end of the year, markets are expecting around a one per cent cut over the three meetings the central bank has left.