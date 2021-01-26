US House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment charge to Senate

The US House of Representatives yesterday delivered to the Senate a charge that former President Donald Trump incited insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol.

The move set in motion Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Nine Democrats who will serve as prosecutors in Trump’s trial, accompanied by the clerk of the House and the acting sergeant at arms, carried the charge against Trump to the Senate.

On arrival in the Senate, the lead House impeachment manager, Representative Jamie Raskin, read out the charge.

“Donald John Trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States,” he said.

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on 13 January.

Senate Democrats will need the support of 17 Republicans to convict him in the evenly divided chamber, a steep climb given the continued allegiance to Trump among the Republican Party’s conservative base of voters.

Meanwhile, Janet Yellen also yesterday won overwhelming Senate confirmation as the first woman to lead the US Treasury, setting her quickly to work with Congress on coronavirus relief, reviewing US sanctions policy and strengthening financial regulation.