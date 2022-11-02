US Federal Reserve hikes rates 75bps again but tables mini pivot

The Washington headquartered central bank hiked rates to a target range of 3.75-four per cent in its latest attempt to prevent inflation baking into the US economy (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The US Federal Reserve today hoisted the world’s most important interest rate 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row, but signalled the pace of rises could slow in the coming months.

The Washington headquartered central bank hiked rates to a target range of 3.75-four per cent in its latest attempt to prevent inflation baking into the US economy.

Chair Jerome Powell and the rest of the federal open market committee (FOMC) have now pulled far ahead of their central banking counterparts in the race to chase down rising prices.

Cumulatively, the Fed has now tightened financial conditions 375 basis points since its first move in March, the quickest rate hike cycle since the 1980s when Paul Volcker led the US monetary authority’s fight against a massive inflation surge.

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey – and the rest of the monetary policy committee – is tomorrow expected to gain some ground on Powell by hiking UK borrowing costs 75 basis points to three per cent.

That would be the biggest move in the Bank’s 25 years of independence and since 1989. It would also mark the eighth successive rate rise.

But, the Fed signalled it could slow the pace of rate hikes, likely to 50 basis points.

“In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments,” the central bank said today.

FOMC members are “prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy” if it heaps too much pressure on the US economy and pushes inflation below the two per cent target, the Fed said.

Central banks around the world have been forced to ditch rock bottom interest rates and mass bond buying that supported the global economy after the financial crisis and during the pandemic due to inflation returning viciously.

Prices are 8.2 per cent over the last year in America and 10.1 per cent in the UK, the fastest acceleration in around 40 years.

On the continent, inflation has climbed to 10.7 per cent, the highest since the creation of the euro in 1999.

Fed, BoE and ECB have raised rates quickly this year to tame inflation

Peak Fed target range (Sources: Bank of England, US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank)

While rate rises tame prices, they send a chill through economies by disincentivising household and business spending. Higher rates also make it costlier to borrow.

There are early signs of tighter financial conditions weighing on the US, UK and eurozone economies.

Mortgage rates in the US and UK have topped seven per cent and six per cent respectively, the highest levels in years, cooling housing demand.

That economic slowdown has prompted investors to bet on the Fed flattening its hike to 50 basis points – the so-called central bank “pivot” – beginning at its meeting next month.

Wall Street’s S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose on the news, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged lower.

The Wall Street Journal’s US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell sharply after the Fed signalled the pace of rate rises could slow.