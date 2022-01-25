US extradition blocked for Brit accused of stealing £6.3m in crypto currency

British hacker Corey De Rose was discharged by District Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths late yesterday afternoon from an extradition request made by the Government of the US.

The extradition was sought with regard to an alleged conspiracy to steal crypto currency valued at over £6.3m from an individual in the US.

In July 2017, a team of hackers affiliated with a hacking group known as ‘The Community’, including Corey De Rose, allegedly stole cryptocurrency from a U.S. citizen.

The Court has found that all three grounds submitted on De Rose’s behalf were made out, namely that extradition should be barred by reason of forum as it would not be in the interests of justice pursuant to section 83A(1) of the Act (“the forum bar”).

Secondly, that it would be unjust and/or oppressive to extradite Mr De Rose to the USA because of a physical or mental condition pursuant to section 91 of the Act

Thirdly, that extradition to the USA to face a criminal prosecution does not comply with Mr De Rose’s right to a family life under the Human Rights Act 1998.

The Court concluded that De Rose’s extradition to the USA to face a criminal prosecution does not comply with his Convention Rights within the meaning of the Human Rights Act 1998. Therefore, the Court decided to discharge the De Rose pursuant to section 87(2) of the Act.

“This decision is significant for our client Corey De Rose and his family,” commented Richard Cannon, partner at Stokoe Partnership Solicitors, who led the defence team.

“The Judgment shows the UK Court is willing and able to protect the rights of vulnerable individuals in the UK when their extradition is sought to the US, particularly where medical issues arise, in this case concerning ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and a high risk of suicide,” Cannon explained.