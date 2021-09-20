Aviation industry jubilant as US border opens to vaccinated Brits

The USA will reopen its border to double jabbed Brits, bringing an 18 month travel ban to an end in a major boost for the UK travel sector.

The Whitehouse today confirmed that vaccinated passengers from the European Union and UK will be able to enter the country from November.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a State visit to America, expressed his delight about the rule change, calling it a “fantastic boost for business and trade,” and saying it was “great that family and friends on both sides of the pond can be reunited once again.”

Sean Doyle, British Airways CEO and Chairman called the opening of the US border “an historic moment and one which will provide a huge boost to Global Britain as it emerges from this pandemic.”

“We are immensely grateful to the Prime Minister and his Government for all the hard work that’s gone into securing this deal with the US,” he added. “Our customers should now feel that the world is re-opening to them and they can book their trips with confidence.”

Shai Weiss, CEO, Virgin Atlantic said that the easing of travel restrictions in the US marks “a major milestone” for “the reopening of travel at scale across the Atlantic.”

“The US has been our heartland for more than 37 years since our first flight to New York City in 1984. We are simply not Virgin without the Atlantic. After 18 months of uncertainty, we cannot wait to welcome our customers back onboard, flying them safely to their favourite US destination,” continued Weiss.

The news comes after the UK government announced on Friday that it would simplify its traffic light travel rules by scrapping the Amber list and removing mandatory Covid tests for vaccinated travellers returning to England from countries deemed safe.

