Uplift in patrols: West End businesses fund major Christmas crime crackdown

Met Police on Oxford Street. Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

The largest single private-sector investment in enhanced security and policing in London’s West End was launched, involving over 600 businesses in the busy section of the capital.

Operation West End, an initiative from the New West End Company, which represents over 600 West End businesses, including on Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street, works in partnership with the Metropolitan Police Service.

The New West End Company already operates the capital’s largest private street patrol team, but Operation West End will run for seven weeks, until the end of December, making it its longest to date in its four-year history.

The joint patrols will target high-volume street crime, including phone theft, theft from a person, and retail crime, with a significant uplift in this on-street security team on peak footfall days such as Black Friday, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as weekends across December.

Footfall across December is expected to be up to 25 per cent higher than in the Summer months.

Retail crime surged in capital

This comes as reports of retail crime “spiralling out of control“, with a recent report showcasing that a quarter of retail workers have been physically assaulted on the job.

While phone theft has surged in the capital, particularly by organised gangs using mopeds and ebikes, it has involved grabbing phones off people on the streets. In 2024, over 117,000 mobile phones were stolen in London; however, recent data showed that just over 1 per cent of phone thefts result in a charge or conviction.

Dee Corsi, chief executive, New West End Company, said: “The festive season is the most crucial trading period for our businesses, with performance across the next few weeks often determining the success of the year.”

“But in order for them to deliver the exceptional experiences visitors expect, it is imperative our streets remain safe and welcoming,” Corsi added.

Met Superintendent Natasha Evans stated: “The West End is one of London’s busiest and most vibrant areas, especially during the festive season. Our priority is to ensure that everyone – whether they are shopping, working, or visiting – feels safe and protected.”