Up we go: Pound sterling nears $1.40 after hitting two-year-high on Covid vaccine rollout

Forex analysts are tipping pound sterling will crash through the $1.40 barrier as Covid vaccine rollout continues apace and lockdown restrictions ease across the UK.

Pound sterling was buying $1.390 at lunchtime, up more than 0.5 per cent and above a two-year high against the US dollar.

Analysts at ING in a note said pound sterling can expect to surpass $1.40 shortly as vaccine optimism increases and lockdowns ease.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit its lockdown after vaccinating 15m of the most vulnerable.

“GBP continues to reap the dividends of a successful vaccine roll-out and momentum is building towards a re-opening of the economy – probably starting with schools on March 8th,” said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

Poud sterling was also buying €1.146 against the euro at lunchtime.

David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets was also bullish on sterling.

“When you factor in the relative success of the UK’s vaccination scheme it seems feasible that certain restrictions will be eased in the weeks ahead.

“As Britain moves slowly towards re-opening its economy, that should bode well for the pound,” Madden said.

