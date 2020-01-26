Unlimited visa offer to attract top scientists and researchers

An unlimited fast-track visa scheme to attract the world’s top scientists and researchers will open in the UK next month.

The “Global Talent” route will replace the Exceptional Talent visa. There will be no cap on the number of people able to come to the UK.

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) body will join the Royal Society, British Academy and the Royal Academy of Engineering as the fourth scientific body on the route.

It will be responsible for endorsing scientists who apply through the fast-track scheme.

It follows Priti Patel’s announcement in December that the number of eligible fellowships, which offer accelerated endorsement for visas, will double from 62 to 120.

The Prime Minister said: “We need to continue to invest in talent and cutting edge research. That is why as we leave the EU I want to send a message that the UK is open to the most talented minds in the world”.

Business secretary Andrea Leadsom said that Brexit provides an opportunity “to strengthen research and build the foundations for the new industries of tomorrow.”

The visa reforms coincide with £300m of investment to fund mathematical sciences research.

Around £60m funding will be available per year. It will be used to double funding for new PhDs and increase the number of maths fellowships and research projects.

Professor Sir Mark Walport, UKRI’s chief executive, said: “Working with the government, UKRI is ensuring that the UK remains a globally leading environment for research and innovation.”

The immigration rules to bring the changes into effect will be made on the 30 January 2020, the day before Britain leaves the EU. The visa scheme will come into effect on 20 February.

Last week some of the UK’s largest business, trade and education bodies penned an open letter to Priti Patel. It set out their priorities for a post-Brexit immigration system.

The letter said: “Business understands that the immigration system must change in order to rebuild public confidence. Insight from enterprise can help build a points-based model that provides greater control.”

Signatories included the CBI, British Chambers of Commerce and Institute of Directors.