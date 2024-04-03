Unleashing The Future Of Finance: IFGS 2024 Beckons

The UK has long been celebrated as a global leader in FinTech and financial innovation. 8 out of every 10 adults in the UK are currently using at least one FinTech tool on a regular basis; nearly 60% of all SME lending across the UK is being done by FinTechs and alternative lenders; and the UK boasts 10% of global market share in FinTech.

Yet other countries are catching up at pace, and as we face a future marked by such transformative technologies as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, which offer both vast opportunities and important risks, our leadership must not be taken for granted. It is imperative now, more than ever before, that industry, government and regulators collaborate together to fully unleash and capitalise on the power of FinTech in the UK – to both secure Britain’s economic future and benefit consumers across the country. Furthermore, it is critical that we look to harness the UK’s leadership to create international partnerships that propel forward positive change on a global scale.

On 15th and 16th April, at the landmark 10th anniversary edition of the annual Innovate Finance Global Summit, IFGS 2024, we will celebrate the pioneering entrepreneurs and innovators that have changed the financial services sector for the better over the past decade, both here in the United Kingdom and around the world. And perhaps more importantly, we will look ahead to the future – asking what more we as industry can do, and what we as industry need from our regulators and governments, to drive an even greater positive impact.

We invite you to join us at IFGS 2024 to be part of this important conversation. Over the course of two days, we will welcome nearly 2000 international senior leaders and decision-makers to London to discuss the most pressing issues facing the sector – and to identify solutions and ways forward. We will deep dive into the most exciting trends shaking up the sector and hear from the innovators taking the world of financial services by storm – through panel discussions, intimate fireside chats, and private round tables. And we will bring industry, regulators, and government together to shape the next decade ahead.

Mark your calendars for April 15th and 16th 2024.

Janine Hirt CEO of Innovate Finance

