University of Toronto Press and Canadian Society for Civil Engineering Form Strategic Publishing Partnership

The University of Toronto Press (UTP), Canada’s largest university press and leading academic publisher, is pleased to announce a landmark partnership with the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering (CSCE) to publish the Society’s prestigious Conference Proceedings beginning in 2026.

This collaboration brings together two organizations committed to advancing knowledge and innovation. Through UTP’s distinguished publishing program, CSCE will deliver proceedings of the highest editorial quality, expand global reach, and amplify the impact of research and professional dialogue across the civil engineering community.

“Civil engineering shapes the world around us and enriches our daily lives in countless ways,” said Antonia Pop, Vice President, Publishing Division at UTP. “We are thrilled to begin our first partnership in this field by publishing the CSCE’s prestigious conference proceedings starting in 2026. With roots dating back to the 1880s, the Society has long advanced excellence within civil engineering, and we are honoured to support its ongoing work to improve the human condition and strengthen the communities we share.”

Jeff Rankin, CSCE President, added, “Partnering with UTP marks an exciting new chapter for the Society as we prepare for our 2026 Conferences in Vancouver and Quebec City. With the theme ‘Tradition to Innovation,’ our Annual Conference in Quebec City will highlight civil engineering’s ability to celebrate heritage while embracing cutting-edge solutions for today’s challenges. UTP’s expertise in academic publishing will help us amplify these conversations, broaden the reach of our proceedings, and ensure that knowledge shared at the conference continues to inspire and inform our profession worldwide.”

About the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering

The CSCE is a not-for-profit learned society created to develop and maintain high standards of civil engineering practice in Canada and to enhance the public image of the civil engineering profession. CSCE was established in 1887, making it one of the longest running professional associations in Canada. The Society has local sections across Canada that provide regular technical programs, supplemented with special technical workshops and seminars of special interest to that community. CSCE is a leader in preserving historical civil engineering achievements in Canada. For more information, please visit https://csce.ca

About University of Toronto Press

The University of Toronto Press (UTP) is one of the largest university presses in North America, publishing landmark scholarship since 1901. UTP publishes over 80 journals in a variety of subject areas, including health and medicine, law, policy, linguistics, and humanities. Each year UTP releases over 250 new scholarly, course, and general interest books in print, ebook and audio formats. In addition, UTP manages the distribution for over 250 publishers and imprints in Canada, the US, and around the world, with warehouses in Toronto and Buffalo, New York. UTP also manages the University of Toronto Bookstores, with physical locations across the University’s three campuses and a global online community, serving over 97,500 students and 16,500 faculty. For more information, please visit https://utppublishing.com/

