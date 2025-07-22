Universities have woken up to AI reality. Can businesses now keep up?

Universities are moving from degree machines to AI-savvy, entrepreneurial training grounds. Businesses must keep up, writes Paul Armstrong

Universities are confronting a seismic disruption that stretches far beyond generative AI’s rewriting of essays or the logistical headaches of monitoring exams. Institutions once focused around predictable cycles of teaching, assessment and graduation are being smacked around from every direction, driven by new technologies, commercial pressures, and a changing contract between education and employment.

Businesses that rely on a stable pipeline of graduate talent need to understand what is coming next, not just to adapt hiring strategies, but to rethink how innovation and capability itself is sourced and cultivated.

AI is not the only problem

AI infrastructure is becoming a default expectation across forward-looking institutions, with some of the most ambitious projects already live. In the UK, the launch of Isambard-AI, the most powerful public supercomputer dedicated to AI, represents a major leap forward for research capacity. Oxford is moving aggressively with its £100m Ellison Institute to bring AI into medical, materials and computational research.

Across the pond, more is already underway. The State University of New York system is rolling out ChatGPT Edu across campuses, embedding AI in everyday academic routines. University of Florida’s Malachowsky Hall now offers a fully AI-native building designed for hands-on collaboration and research. At Duke, partnerships with OpenAI are building cross-disciplinary learning environments that blend machine reasoning with human insight. These are not pilot programmes. These are operational shifts that will fundamentally alter how graduates are trained and what skills they arrive with.

Real briefs, real clients, real value

A parallel transformation is happening in how students are being asked to apply their knowledge. AdLab from Brigham Young University and Falmouth University focus on AI concept development in advertising. Kingston University is pioneering hybrid commercial-studio models like Studio KT1, which operates more like a creative agency than a classroom. Students take live briefs from companies such as BBC, Unilever and Canary Wharf Group, working within deadlines and brand parameters to create outputs that go straight into the world.

Claire Selby, innovation partnerships manager at Studio KT1 is bullish on the future because of the model: “We built Studio KT1 to bridge the gap between education and industry. Clients see us as a creative partner. Students leave as commercially-savvy professionals. It’s a model that’s delivering impact on both sides.” These are not extra-curricular gimmicks, models like Studio KT1 are pioneering the new academic experience around real work, in real time, and for real money.

Funding models are shifting just as dramatically. Instead of relying solely on tuition or research grants, universities are launching their own incubators, accelerators and venture arms. UC Berkeley’s Skydeck now offers early-stage investment for student and faculty startups. The University of Helsinki has supported more than 80 new companies via university incubators. In the UK, the SETsquared consortium has turned research output into high-growth commercial ventures by pooling innovation across multiple institutions. These initiatives are not just revenue generators, they are giving students a route to equity, experience and ownership long before they ever apply for a graduate job. Now are you paying attention?

Businesses should take note of how these models fundamentally change the relationship between student and employer. A candidate emerging from a venture-backed studio, fluent in AI development and client-facing delivery, is a different proposition than one who has simply completed a traditional academic course. No minor distinction, this is a broader shift in where value gets created, not to mention what kinds of behaviours, skills and mindsets are now considered foundational.

Anyone who has been awake over the last 12 months knows that assessment is falling behind across the board thanks to our new therapists. Many universities are still struggling (putting it mildly) to verify the authenticity of student work. In the US, there has been a quiet return to paper-based exams as a safeguard against AI-generated cheating. Students are increasingly submitting AI-assisted or entirely AI-written work, and educators are ill-equipped to address the scale of the issue, let alone to repercussions. All of which is not a temporary glitch, and marks the collapse of a decades-old assumption: that an individual’s ability to combine and present knowledge unaided is the best proxy for future capability. Everything is a remix after all. That assumption is no longer safe. For businesses, the immediate risk is hiring candidates who appear sharp on paper but fail to demonstrate depth, adaptability or originality when challenged.

Universities are not retreating in the face of these pressures, although their speed could be questioned. Universities are expanding their remit. Sheffield Hallam now partners directly with regional businesses to embed academics into live projects. Northumbria runs legal and business clinics that serve local communities. The University of Adelaide and UniSA are merging into a new hybrid model aimed at scaling innovation capacity. In India, Universal AI University is using an entirely new institutional framework to widen access to AI education while blending research with entrepreneurship. These developments reflect a growing recognition that universities must function as civic infrastructure, not just remain teaching institutions. These universities, at least, are fast becoming platforms for public problem-solving, economic growth and long-term capability development.

Disruption is always an invitation to show up

Businesses should see this disruption as an invitation to improve how they engage with education. Too often, corporate-university relationships are transactional and passive, focused solely on hiring – a strategy that is increasingly unlikely to yield meaningful results for much longer.

Companies that want to remain competitive need to embed themselves earlier and more actively in these emerging models. Sponsor studio projects, provide live briefs, fund new research spaces or offer mentorship inside incubators. By doing so, businesses can shape the very skills and thinking they will need in their teams tomorrow rather than hoping those skills arrive by chance all while saving on those pesky HR costs. Candidates who can operate with tools will be plentiful, those who can think with and beyond them will be rare. Start thinking about how your hiring practices should be redesigned accordingly.

Universities moving from degree machines to entrepreneurial ecosystems is a good thing for everyone. Some are ahead of the curve, and others are falling behind. Business leaders who understand which is which, and who choose to build alliances early, stand to gain the most. The models are new, the talent is evolving and the risk of waiting too long is real. A transformation this broad will not stay academic for long.

Paul Armstrong is founder of TBD Group and author of Disruptive Technologies