Unite joins calls for government rescue package for airlines

Unite, the UK’s largest union, has called on the government to listen to the country’s airlines, which have warned that they are facing unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The workers’ association, which represents tens of thousands of people in the aviation sector, said that the industry needs government assistance now to help it through “what will effectively be a period of dormancy”.

In partnership with other aviation unions across Europe, Unite has laid out a four step plan that it calls for the government to adopt to ensure the industry’s survival.

It urges the government to help cover workers’ pay and consider taking a stake in airline and airports, as well as extending loans.

Also included is a demand that government delay tax and duties payments for the duration of the crisis, as well as temporarily suspending Air Passenger Duty (APD).

In last week’s budget, APD was put under review, but the government came under criticism from some industry bodies for increasing the long haul contribution by £2.

Collapsed regional carrier Flybe had been offered a tax holiday from paying the duty, but still could not avoid going under after it failed to agree a state loan.

The final point calls on the government to support routes through subsidies under public service obligation rules to ensure that services continue on crucial flights.

Unite assistant general secretary Diana Holland said: “The government must act decisively and act now, so that when the coronavirus crisis ends there will still be a UK aviation industry.

“Up and down the UK Unite is working with airlines, airports and the supply chain, to preserve jobs and companies for the future and it is essential that the government plays its part”.

Earlier today both the Civil Aviation Authority and Airlines UK called on the government for assistance in order to protect the sector, which is facing another turbulent week after Donald Trump extended his travel ban to the UK and Ireland.

Meanwhile Virgin Atlantic’s chiefs will write to the government asking for a £7.5bn bailout package to be set up for airlines to draw on throughout the crisis.