Uniper to hire EON UK boss Michael Lewis as new chief executive

Uniper is on the verge of appointing EON UK boss Michael Lewis as its new chief executive, with the state-rescued utility giant looking to overhaul its strategy after last year’s collapse.

The supervisory board has announced its intention to hire Lewis, and hopes it can help oversee the German power group from its natural gas dependency following a bail-out last year.

The company made some of the heaviest losses in the history of business amid a spike in wholesale costs.

“It will take experience, a broad perspective and passion to anchor Uniper successfully within the new energy world,” Uniper’s supervisory board chairman Tom Blades said.

“Michael Lewis brings all of those qualities to the table. We are very grateful to have him on board for this new chapter in the company’s history.”

Lewis first joined EON in 2007 and held various management positions at the group, including serving as chief executive of its renewables division.

He has led EON’s UK retail business since April 2017 – the second biggest energy firm in the country and home to over five million customers. mic

EON confirmed the news and revealed it is now in talks with Uniper over when Lewis will take on his new role.

Chief executive Leonhard Birnbaum said: “Of course we very much regret that Michael is planning to leave E.ON but at the same time we know Uniper has made an excellent choice in him. We are currently in constructive talks with Uniper to reach an agreement on a suitable transition date.”

Meanwhile, the selection process for a successor to Lewis has begun in parrallel.

“.Until the transition is ensured, Michael Lewis will continue to lead the business of E.ON UK unchanged,” Birnbaum said.

Michael Lewis said: “After almost 30 years at Powergen and E.ON it will be a huge wrench to step away from this company but I am incredibly proud of all we have achieved in those years and of the dedication and pride of our people in helping customers and striving to improve and to innovate.”