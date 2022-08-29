Unions plan to coordinate future strikes

Trade unions are working on plans to coordinate strike action over the coming months, as workers from all sectors across the country go on strike in search of inflation-busting pay rises.

A motion has been drafted for the upcoming TUC Congress that calls for a more joined-up approach to industrial action.

The motion, which was put forward by Unite, calls on the General Council to “facilitate and encourage industrial coordination between unions so that workers in dispute can most effectively harness their union power to win.”

The motion will be voted on at the TUC Congress that will take place at the Brighton Centre from 11-14 September.

“This conservative government is now putting together a coordinated plan to stop workers from protecting their pay and conditions – and working people are on the brink,” a TUC spokesperson said.

“If strikes coincide, it reflects this broad attack on working people and their living standards coming from this government,” they said.

“The TUC has always helped to coordinate strike action when asked by our unions and we are ready to do so again,” they added.

“Workers don’t take the decision to strike lightly, but they feel they have no other choice to get a decent wage increase. It makes sense for unions to ensure any industrial action is as effective and meaningful as possible,” a spokesperson for Unison said.