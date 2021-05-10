Union steps in as £360m pension row at FirstGroup escalates

Union Unite has spoken out against FirstGroup’s biggest investor, which wants to see proceeds for a recent sale at First Group given to shareholders, rather than used to plug the company’s pension deficit.

FirstGroup recently sold its US division First Bus for £3.3bn to EQT Infrastructure, a year after putting the business up for sale.

Read more: FirstGroup strikes £3.3bn deal to sell iconic yellow school buses in US

As a result of the sale, parent company FirstGroup is proposing to pay shareholders 10 pence a share as a bonus as well as spending £360m to plug the company’s pension deficit.

However, Coast Capital Management, FirstGroup’s biggest investor and one which has previously tried to purchase various FirstGroup divisions, is opposing the plan and is seeking to secure the support of other shareholders to oppose the pension payments.

Coast Capital have instead argued that the £360m should be paid to shareholders as a form of dividend.

Read more: FirstGroup offload three US properties in £100m deal

According to Unite, its members are alarmed by Coast Capital’s proposals, and there is growing concern that if the pension deficit is not tackled, workers’ pensions could be in jeopardy.

Unite national officer for passenger transport Bobby Morton described Coast Capital’s actions as “despicable” and “a classic example of bandit capitalism”.

“Coast Capital are trying to line their own pockets, while jeopardising the retirement income of our members,” he continued.

“FirstGroup are doing the right thing in acting to plug its pension fund deficit and they should not be blocked from taking this responsible action.”

FirstGroup and Coast Capital have been contacted for comment.