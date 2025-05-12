Zilch: UK’s fastest-growing fintech unicorn balloons customer base

Zilch has surpassed five million in customers.

UK fintech darling Zilch has revealed it has topped five million customers and exceeded £4bn in total sales to date for retailers.

The firm, which uses buy now pay later (BNPL) services to split consumer purchases, has also confirmed its revenue hit £145m in revenue run rate on the back of its rapid rise since first becoming regulated in 2020,

This comes after a record year of growth for the fintech industry. The UK dwarfs its European peers as the top unicorn breeder in the region with 41 firms topping a $1bn valuation.

A tech report from The Sunday Times dubbed Zilch the UK’s fastest growing fintech unicorn.

The fintech’s chief Philip Belamant is the founding co-chair of Innovate Finance’s “Unicorn Council,” which helps steer the government for economic growth.

Belamant said: “With nearly one in seven adults in the UK holding a Zilch account, our customers are telling us they want more than just credit… that’s what Zilch delivers.

Fleet of fintech IPOs expected after Zilch’s rapid rise

Zilch is one of the most hotly anticipated UK fintech IPOs, with further speculation mounting after the firm made plans to double its headcount over the next 18 months.

But the firm is not the only fintech making headlines for its rapid acceleration.

The Times Hundred named Allica Bank the UK’s fastest growing private company and Sifted dubbed it Europe’s fastest growing start-up.

The digital bank, which caters towards small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), increased pre-tax profits 86 per cent to £29.9m in 2025.

Meanwhile, digital wealth management platform Moneybox recorded revenue growth of 1,399 per cent over the past three years as it climbed tech rankings.

Deloitte UK named the firm one of the fastest growing tech companies after its asset under management hit £5bn.

Moneybox joins fellow fintech giants, which have started to gear up for a public listing.

Monzo has called in investment bankers to lead a stock market listing which would value it at over £6bn, according to Sky News.