Ukraine: UK to send 350 soldiers to aid security on Polish border

Johnson has cautioned that the “military machine” being assembled on the Ukrainian border “dwarfs” the size of the force that seized Crimea. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The UK is set to send 350 soldiers to bolster security on the Police border, as prime minister Boris Johnson prepares to deploy RAF Typhoons and warships to eastern Europe.

Writing in The Times last night, Johnson said Britain will not “flinch” and that its support to Europe and Nato will remain “unconditional and immovable”.

Plans have been drawn up to send jets to neighbouring countries such as Romania and Bulgaria.

It follows Russia sending 30,000 troops to Belarus, its eastern European ally, for joint military exercises that with run for 10 days from February 10.

In what Nato has described as Russia largest military deployment to Belarus since the end of the cold war, Western experts fear the build-up of troops will be used to invade after years of tensions.

Johnson has also cautioned that the “military machine” being assembled on the Ukrainian border “dwarfs” the size of the force that seized Crimea.

“If he launches another invasion, he will force the West to bring about much of what he seeks to prevent,” the prime minister added, arguing an invasion would only strengthen Nato, which Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping warned against on Friday.

In a joint declaration, Xi and Putin wrote: “The sides oppose further enlargement of Nato and call on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon its ideologies Cold War approach.”