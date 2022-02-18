Ukraine legalises crypto as tensions with Russia escalate

A serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Militia stationed on the front line near the rural town of Staromikhailovka, west of Donetsk. Valentin Sprinchak/TASS (Photo by Valentin SprinchakTASS via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s parliament has voted to legalise digital assets amid escalating tensions with its neighbour Russia.

Some 272 MPs voted in favour of creating a legal market place for digital assets which will give the nation’s financial regulator oversight of crypto. The country’s deputy prime minister stressed the importance of business development for the country even as the shadow of an invasion by Russia looms over the country.

“The new law is an additional opportunity for business development in our country. Foreign and Ukrainian crypto companies will be able to operate legally, while Ukrainians will have convenient and secure access to the global market for virtual assets. said Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Market participants will receive legal protection and the opportunity to make decisions based on open consultations with government agencies. There will appear a transparent mechanism for investing in a new asset class,” added Fedorov, who is also a minister for digital transformation.

Ukraine is one of the top five countries in the world when it comes to crypto ownership, with a large community of digital asset investors and startups.

Recent analysis by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic found that crypto is also being used by Ukraine to finance its war efforts as relations with Russia continue to worsen. Crypto donations to Ukranian NGO and military groups increased by over 900 per cent in 2021 according to Elliptic topping $500,000.

New Elliptic research shows how war in the Ukraine is being crowdfunded with #crypto. Crypto funds are used to equip the Ukrainian army and fund cyberattacks against Russia. Crypto donations to these groups increased by over 900% in 2021. https://t.co/7clIA9hZYz pic.twitter.com/1PXcyqfDKG — elliptic (@elliptic) February 8, 2022

Crypto’s ability to facilitate quick, cross-border transactions makes it particularly well suited for covertly financing political causes and groups.

Canada recently extended its terrorist funding laws to include crowdfunding and crypto over concerns protestors against its Covid-19 rules were funded with digital assets.

