Ukraine invasion: Putin’s daughters sanctioned by the White House

Vladimir Putin’s daughters have been sanctioned by the United States as Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

The President’s adult children, relatives of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of Russia’s Security Council will be affected by the measures announced by the White House this afternoon.

Putin’s children affected by the sanctions, Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35, are from his first marriage to former flight attendant Lyudmila Putina, who kept a low profile until the pair divorced in 2013.

It is understood that Tikhonova is a businesswoman, whilst Vorontsova is a doctor.

The move was largely prompted by suggestions from the European Union that the Kremlin leader’s inner circle should be next in line for sanctions. The EU is also set to ban imports on Russian coal.

The US, EU and UK sanctioned over 1,000 Russian individuals and businesses, including oligarchs, who are close to the Kremlin. This includes the likes of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.