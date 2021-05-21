UK will cut tariffs on Australian imports to zero by mid-2030s under trade deal

The UK is set to agree a free trade deal with Australia that will cut tariffs in Aussie imports to zero after 15 years.

The longer timeline to reduce taxes on imports comes after fierce opposition from British farmers who fear an influx of beef and lamb from Down Under, according to the Sun.

Trade secretary Liz Truss has the backing from Boris Johnson and Cabinet to ink the free trade deal with Australia, which would be one of the most significant in the post-Brexit era.

The trade in meat, produce and dairy has been a roadblock in negotiations. Canberra had wanted a five year trasition to zero tariffs on its imports into the UK, according to the Sun.

The 15 year trasition period to zero was agreed by the inner-Cabinet committee in Westminster in charge of talks.

The offer will now be made to the Australian side, which man enduce further haggling over the timeline to reduce quotas, taxes and tariffs on imports to zero.

If there’s agreement or counter proposals from Canberra that the UK can stomach, Australia and the UK could sign the free trade deal when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives in Cornwall for the G7 summit next month.

