Around 730,000 people have lost their jobs in the UK since March this year, official statistics showed today, in the largest quarterly decrease in employment since 2009.

Since June, a further 114,000 people became unemployed, the Office of National Statistics added.

The unemployment rate stands at 3.9 per cent for the prior quarter, which ONS said was “largely unchanged” on the year.

This is because although more people are out of work, they are not currently looking for a job.

In one positive the number of vacancies did increase 10 per cent from the record lows of the prior quarter, with 370,000 UK jobs available.

But according to jobs site Indeed.com that remains 56 per cent down on last year’s figures.

The site’s global economist Jack Kennedy said the labour market “had been turned upside down” by the pandemic.

“Not only are there far fewer jobs today than there were last year or even in early 2020, the mix of available roles has shifted too, which means some of the jobs people search for simply are no longer there”, he said.

However, total pay dropped by 1.2 per cent in the quarter on the back of the job losses, which translates as a two per cent fall in real terms.

UK unemployment rate could rise to 6 per cent

Economists warned that a spike in the number UK jobs lost was likely when the government’s job retention furlough scheme comes to an end in October.

British Chambers of Commerce head of economics Suren Thiru said that the data was currently “lagging” behind the reality.

“While the headline data continues to lag behind the reality on the ground, the decline in the number of employees on payrolls and hours worked is further evidence of the damage being done to the UK labour market by the coronavirus pandemic”, he said.

“The furlough scheme has been successful in preserving millions of jobs. However, with firms continuing to face a perfect storm of increased costs, reduced demand, and diminished cash reserves, unemployment is likely to surge as the government support schemes wind down, unless action is taken.”

KPMG’s chief economist Yael Selfin echoed Thiru’s comments, saying the furlough scheme was masking the full extent of the crisis.

“As the job retention scheme unwinds, we expect unemployment to rise quickly in the fourth quarter.

“That could see unemployment average over 6 per cent this year compared to only 3.9 per cent at present”, she said.

Around 9m people are currently covered by the furlough scheme.