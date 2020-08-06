The Bank of England has significantly improved its prediction for the path of the UK economy this year, but now thinks the recovery will take longer than initially expected.

The Bank’s projection, released today, said the UK economy was likely to shrink by 9.5 per cent this year and then grow by nine per cent in 2021.

It is still more optimistic than many forecasts, but predicts a slower rebound that the Bank expected in May. Then, it said GDP would shrink by 14 per cent this year and grow by 15 per cent in 2021.

Threadneedle Street’s latest monetary policy report predicted UK GDP would not recover its pre-coronavirus size until the end of 2021. It had previously expected it to recover by “the second half of 2021”.

It came as the Bank left interest rates on hold at their record low level of 0.1 per cent. And it left its bond-buying target at £745bn, both in 9-0 votes among the monetary policy committee (MPC).

The MPC said it is monitoring “the situation closely and stands ready to adjust monetary policy accordingly to meet its remit” of getting inflation close to two per cent.

The pound jumped in the wake of the decision. It was last up 0.4 per cent at $1.317.

Bank of England: 2020 better than expected but 2021 worse

The Bank returned to making an official forecast after high levels of uncertainty caused it to lay out an “illustrative scenario” in May.

It said that “the recovery in the UK has been earlier and more rapid than was assumed” in May. The Bank said this was a result of the lockdown being eased earlier than expected.

The MPC said unemployment is likely to average 7.5 per cent this year and then drop to six per cent in 2021. That is an improvement on May’s rough estimate of eight per cent unemployment in 2020 and seven per cent in 2021.

Yet it warned that much of the economy was still suffering. “Household spending that involves high levels of interactions with others fell the furthest and has recovered only partially from its lows,” it said.

“Elevated concerns about health risks are likely to constrain households’ social interactions. And heightened business uncertainty about the economic outlook can weigh heavily on investment.”

Analysts had expected the MPC to leave monetary policy on hold. Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said: “It’s unsurprising that the monetary policy committee kept its powder dry this time around.”

She said there were “early signs of a recovery gathering pace”. But she added: “Downside risks to the outlook are still looming large, so a ‘wait and see’ approach seems like the right one at present.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said it was a “missed opportunity” to support the economy.

“The recovery in consumers’ spending could have been reinforced today by targeted action to get borrowing costs down,” he said.

Banks strong enough to take Covid hit

Britain’s lenders are strong enough to keep giving out loans and take a big hit from during coronavirus, the Bank of England said in a new financial stability report that was also published today.

It said banks are likely to lose £80bn through bad loans. But it said they “have buffers of capital more than sufficient to absorb the losses”.

Since the financial crisis exposed banks’ weak balance sheets, central banks such as the BoE have forced them to keep more cash at hand.

The Bank’s financial policy committee (FPC) said UK lenders would need to take around £120bn of credit losses to deplete their capital. And that would take a GDP hit about twice as big as the Bank expects.

Capital buffers have helped banks keep lending to companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The FPC said companies could well face a “cash-flow deficit” of up to around £200bn, compared to the typical deficit in normal times which is in the tens of billions.

So far, banks have lent about £70bn to cash-strapped firms, the BoE said. This means they will have to do more to cover companies’ cash-flow problems.