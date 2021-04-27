UK to Greece vaccine passports are 'forthcoming', Greek minister says

Covid-19 passports between the UK and Greece are “forthcoming”, the Greek government has said today, allowing some vaccinated Brits to island hop this summer.

Foreign holidays this year are increasingly on the cards as vaccine passports have gained traction.

The Greek tourism minister, Harry Theoharis, said Greece is looking to welcome back UK tourists who have received both vaccinations and an NHS inoculation card, the Times reported.

However, a spokesperson for the minister told Sky News only official documentation would be acceptable and that the Greek government’s understanding is that a UK health certificate will soon become available.

“We accept only official documents issued by the competent British authorities that prove the vaccination particulars,” they said.

“If someone has documents that are not issued by anyone, we mandate a negative test.

“Our understanding is that a health pass will be forthcoming.”

The tourism industry has been key to the Greek economy, which has been bruised by the freezing of flights for holidaymakers.

Greece has confirmed its tourism services will reopen on 15 May, when a ban on travel between different regions of the country will also be lifted.

Following the UK’s roadmap for the lifting of restrictions, those living in England could be allowed to embark on a foreign holiday as early as 17 May.

Following suit

In March, Spain said it was considering joining Greece in its plans to reopen borders for international travellers who received the vaccine in May onwards.

Spain’s tourism minister, Fernando Valdes, told Sky News last week that it is “ready” to welcome back tourists.

“We also think that the vaccination scheme in the UK is going pretty well, so hopefully we’ll be seeing this summer the restart of holidays,” he said.

Spain has been “pushing hard” to persuade the European Commission to reach agreements to reopen travel between “third parties such as the UK” as well as EU member states, the minister added.

“If we reach these kinds of agreements from the month of June, we will be able to have a summer,” Valdes said.

“Probably not as the one we had in 2019, but obviously the restart of tourism again.”

